CustomContractNetwork Trading Up 86.9% Over Last Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 91.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $910,455.40 and approximately $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 86.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.00345588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

