cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.08 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4,908.05 or 0.08561275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $49.08 million and approximately $784,064.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00136788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.62 or 0.00780806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00076032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

