CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $272.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.34 million and the highest is $275.40 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

