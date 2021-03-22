D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 853,876 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 694.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.5% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.22% of Netflix worth $528,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $523.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $536.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.17 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.27.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

