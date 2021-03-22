D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $573.64 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.36% of Danaher worth $573,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

DHR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.08. 14,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

