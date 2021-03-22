D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $847.58 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $847,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,020.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,043.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,762.70. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

