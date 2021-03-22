D1 Capital Partners L.P. Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 362,000 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.1% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 1.38% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $451,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.24. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

