DA Davidson Comments on Helen of Troy Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $209.30 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

