DAD (DAD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.33 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $38.47 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00632838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023649 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.