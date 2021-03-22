DAEX (DAX) Tops One Day Volume of $37,088.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $37,088.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00050400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00630413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023676 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

