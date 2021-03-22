Dai 1-Day Volume Reaches $306.83 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $306.83 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00629390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023322 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00031694 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,911,357,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,911,357,650 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

