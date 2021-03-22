Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €92.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €69.82 ($82.15).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €73.06 ($85.95).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

