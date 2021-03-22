Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DDAIF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 515.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

