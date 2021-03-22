Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
DDAIF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 515.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
