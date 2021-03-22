Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

DFIHY stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.