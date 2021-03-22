Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.
DFIHY stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
About Dairy Farm International
