Daniel C. Smith Acquires 226 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.44 per share, for a total transaction of $20,891.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPG stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.