Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DNMR opened at $49.98 on Monday. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

