DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 68.6% Higher This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $129.54 million and $8.62 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.90 or 0.00014400 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.49 or 0.00473079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00066162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00139233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00814143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.