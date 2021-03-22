DAOstack (GEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $162,881.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $162,881.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,062.72 or 1.00083005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00078699 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars.

