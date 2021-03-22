DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.19. 50,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 380,131 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

