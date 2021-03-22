Databroker (DTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,563.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Databroker has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,563.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00632463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023532 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

