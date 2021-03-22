Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $84.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2,800.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,325 shares of company stock worth $190,179,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

