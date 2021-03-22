Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,325 shares of company stock worth $190,179,830 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,800.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

