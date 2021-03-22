Datamine (DAM) Hits One Day Volume of $148,992.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Datamine has a total market cap of $537,741.45 and $148,992.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00076040 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002793 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,417,330 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.