Datum Market Capitalization Hits $4.83 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Datum has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $175,558.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.94 or 0.00636825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00068376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024139 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.