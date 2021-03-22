DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $785,251.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATx has traded 126.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00050563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.20 or 0.00632467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00067639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023537 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATx

