David H. Wang Sells 50,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $2.76 on Monday, reaching $93.49. 197,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 135.42 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $144.81.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
