David S. Oros Sells 91,000 Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $358,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evolving Systems stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 528,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,157. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

