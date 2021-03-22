DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 436 Shares

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,755. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

