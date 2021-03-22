Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.74. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 53,968 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $62.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Dawson Geophysical worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

