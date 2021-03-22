Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.74. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 53,968 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $62.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.