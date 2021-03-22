DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

