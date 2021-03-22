DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.38.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
