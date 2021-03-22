DDKoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $36,675.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00037469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000111 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007540 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

