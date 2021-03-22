Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $188,671.51

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $188,671.51 and $5,003.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.89 or 0.00634104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.