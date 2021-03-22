Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Cap Hits $24.26 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00632463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023532 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.