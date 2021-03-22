DECOIN Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $290,247.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00259886 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00036169 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,192,275 coins and its circulating supply is 54,487,778 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

