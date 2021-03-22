DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $2,917.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 99% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015702 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,446,540 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

