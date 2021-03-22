DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $482,161.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $482,161.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00005074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00138285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.00794552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00075148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,516,302 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.