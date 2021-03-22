Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $115.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $109.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $519.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $524.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $539.48 million, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $545.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

TACO stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $399.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.