Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

DK stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 111.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $13,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,289,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Delek US by 7,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 649,731 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

