Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.50) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($3.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.25). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DAL. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.