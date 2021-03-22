DePay Achieves Market Cap of $12.64 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00007621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $249,571.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00469777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00140811 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.01 or 0.00809665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00075250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

