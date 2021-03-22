DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $34.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMTK. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMTK opened at $57.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

