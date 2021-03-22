DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $61.43. 49,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,566,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

