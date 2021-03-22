Dero (DERO) Price Hits $2.63 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $461,827.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.16 or 0.03079575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00343814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.21 or 0.00940156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.36 or 0.00404191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00374472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00259320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021539 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.