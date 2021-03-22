Desjardins Comments on BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.14.

TSE:BCE opened at C$56.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.67. The firm has a market cap of C$51.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. BCE has a one year low of C$46.03 and a one year high of C$60.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

