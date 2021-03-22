Desjardins Comments on Quebecor’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

In related news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,872,875.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

