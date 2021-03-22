Desjardins Comments on Rogers Communications’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

