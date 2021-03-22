Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

TU stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

