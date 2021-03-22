Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TeamViewer currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded down $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. 87,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

