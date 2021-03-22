Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,264,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,638. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.