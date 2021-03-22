Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $488,504.63 and approximately $313.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 843.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

